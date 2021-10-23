Larne £660,000 drugs seizure: man released on police bail

The arrest was made following a joint operation between detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit and officers from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Custom in the Larne area yesterday (Friday).

Suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £660,000 were seized in the operation, which took place in the early hours of the morning.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Conlan said: “Detectives, working alongside Larne Local Policing Team and our colleagues from HMRC, stopped a lorry in the Larne area at approximately 2.30am on, Friday, October 22.