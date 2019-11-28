Larne police issue warning after elderly man pressurised into power tools purchase

East Antrim police have appealed to the public to report suspicious activity after an elderly male was put under pressure to buy power tools he neither wanted nor needed.

Referring to the recent incident, Larne PSNI stated: “The male ended up feeling pressurised into handing over £500.

“Through the good work of one of E Section in Larne’s new constables, two males were arrested yesterday (Wednesday) in Rathfriland, their car and other items seized and they were both charged to court for this incident.

“We know that incidents like this go unreported; that being said there are more victims out there out of pocket of their hard earned cash. Please report any and all suspicious activity in your area.