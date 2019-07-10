Larne pensioner threatened to damage property

A Larne pensioner threatened to break windows of his ex-partner’s home before falling in the garden and going to sleep and being found by police.

Roy Adams (67), of Greenland Crescent, appeared before Coleraine Magistrates Court on July 8 and received a two-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to threatening to damage property and common assault.

The court heard how the defendant had turned up at his ex-partner’s home on July 6 this year after she had “put him out”.

Adams was aggressive and his victim was frightened when he clenched his fists and said he was going to “put your windows in”.

He then fell in the garden and went to sleep.

In his defence, the court was told that Adams and the woman had been in a relationship for 35 years and had their “ups and downs.”

District Judge Liam McNally said: “There are ups and downs but not like this”.

The defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said “drink had been an issue in recent times”.

He said Adams had gone back for his clothes and had banged on the windows.

When police found him sleeping in the garden he responded: “It’s the drink.”

District Judge Liam McNally told Adams: “At the age of 67 you should be ashamed of yourself by appearing in court for that type of behaviour. If you go back and annoy her you will be re-sentenced.”

Adams told the judge: “I’m sorry for what I have done; I hope to get back with her.”

Judge McNally said: “Do it in the proper way; not when you are drunk.”