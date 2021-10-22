Larne operation results in seizure of suspected drugs worth £600k

The PSNI and Her Majesty’s Revenue and Custom carried out what has been described as a ‘proactive operation’ in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

The suspected Class B drugs were discovered in a lorry stopped in the area.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is currently in police custody.

Suspected Class B drugs seized in Larne.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Conlan said: “Detectives, working alongside Larne Local Policing Team and our colleagues from HMRC, stopped a lorry in the Larne area at approximately 2.30am this morning, Friday, October 22.

“A quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs, worth an estimated street value of £660,000, was seized from the vehicle during the proactive operation.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B controlled drug and possession of Class B controlled drug with intent to supply. He remains in police custody at this time.”

The detective added: “The harm caused by illegal drugs cannot be underestimated and neither should our resolve to continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in drug dealing within our communities.

“These criminal elements prey on the most vulnerable in order to benefit themselves.

“Detectives within the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit will continue to work with our partner agencies as part of a collective effort to monitor and target drugs criminals.

“We will continue to disrupt those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland.”

He appealed to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/