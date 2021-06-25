Larne motorist was unfit to drive at Coast Road

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Damien Mellon (22), of Fanad Drive, was also fined £250 at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor said police received a report of vehicle driving dangerously on Coast Road in Glenarm bound for Larne on February 21 this year.

A passing motorcycle said the vehicle had been swerving across both lanes multiple times, almost mounting an embankment at one point.

When police were speaking to the defendant he could barely keep his head up and had glazed eyes and slurred speech.

He was “struggling to stay awake” and told police he didn’t know what had happened but had “felt suddenly tired”.

A blood sample showed a number of substances in his system.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had “significant physical and mental ill health” and was on a high level of prescribed medication.

He said the incident came a couple of weeks after a close friend had died and, “struggling to deal with grief,” the night before he had taken mephedrone which was non-prescribed.

The lawyer said the defendant thought he was ok to drive and was now “deeply ashamed of his actions” and had shown genuine remorse.