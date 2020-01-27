Larne motorist was two and a half times drink drive limit

A man was two and a half times the drink drive limit when police caught him in the early hours of December 20 last year.

Dane McDowell (36), of Exchange Road in Larne, came to the attention of officers in the Latharna area of the town.

The PSNI had been alerted to a suspected drink driver and then they saw a BMW.

The defendant had an alcohol reading of 95 with the legal limit being 35.

The defendant admitted driving with excess alcohol and absence of insurance and a driving licence.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had met another person and had made a “foolish decision” to drive.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Ballymena Magistrates Court it was a “high reading” and banned the defendant for 16 months along with a £300 fine.