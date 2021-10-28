Larne motorist was driving on the wrong side of Antrim Coast Road, court told

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Damien Mellon (22), of Fanad Drive, Larne, was sentenced for driving dangerously.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court,sitting in Ballymena, that at 12.50pm on April 11 this year police received a report of a Peugeot car being driven “erratically” between Carnfunnock and Glenarm.

It was “dangerously tailgating” and swerving across the road.

The court heard dashcam showed the vehicle taking corners poorly and “driving along the wrong side of the road on multiple occasions for twenty to thirty seconds at a time with no visible reason as to why”.

Defence solicitor Sara Edge admitted it was an “appalling piece of driving”.

She said the defendant was “exhausted” as he hadn’t been sleeping well at the time.

The court heard Mellon had previous convictions for driving whilst unfit.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had viewed the dashcam and it was “very worrying”.

He added: “I don’t see any reasonable explanation why you were driving on the wrong side of the road for significant periods of time and to be honest it is just very fortuitous that you had no accident.

“Driving on the wrong side of the road is always dangerous but on a twisty, coastal, road such as this it is amazing that you didn’t hit anything or anybody”.

The defendant was ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service and was put on Probation for a year.