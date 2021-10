Great British Bake Off 2021: Who left bake off week 4, who won star baker and an episode recap

News you can trust since 1891

Larne motorist was detected driving without insurance

Former MP Michael Portillo trains spotlight on Whitehead for new BBC rail series

Larne seafront replacement railings due to be ‘maintenance free’ for 25 years

£1m Carrickfergus household recycling centre expected to open before Christmas

Prosecuting preachers is ‘a deeply concerning precedent’ says solicitor of trio standing trial in Dundalk after preaching on homosexuality

Larne motorist uninsured on trip to hospital to see baby

Great British Bake Off 2021: Who left bake off week 4, who won star baker and an episode recap