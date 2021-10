£3.9m Doagh to Larne greenway plans submitted to Department for Infrastructure

News you can trust since 1891

Men due in court after Class B drugs seized

Ballygally Castle tops list as the UK's 'most haunted'

‘Exceptional’ explorer to be honoured with blue plaque marking her Gleno origins

£3.9m Doagh to Larne greenway plans submitted to Department for Infrastructure

Carrickfergus man facing charge of causing injury by careless driving

£3.9m Doagh to Larne greenway plans submitted to Department for Infrastructure

Larne’s McNeill Theatre to host recordings of BBC Northern Ireland’s Blame Game

Larne motorist was detected at over 70mph in a 40mph zone on the A8

Larne operation results in seizure of suspected drugs worth £600k

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court it happened where the speed limit changes from a 40mph to 70mph.