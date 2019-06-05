Larne motorist given six-week road ban and fined £150

A Larne motorist was fined £150 and disqualified from driving for six weeks at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for failing to give police information about the driver of a vehicle detected speeding on the Cookstown-Moneymore dual carriageway.

Roisin Owens (29), of St John’s Place, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender levy.

The court heard the vehicle was detected travelling at 59mph in a 40mph temporary restriction at Dunman on June 11 last year.

The defendant did not appear in court and was not professionally represented.

A PPS lawyer asked for the speeding charge against Owens to be adjourned as the identity of the driver could not be established.