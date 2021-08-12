Larne motorist detected doing 106mph banned from driving for six months

Craig McCaughey (30), of Mounthill Manor, committed speeding offences on June 16, 2020, and on July 2, last year.

A defence lawyer said the offences happened during a period when the defendant had “gone off the rails” but he is now in full-time employment.

There was also a driving licence offence.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (August 10), the defendant was banned from driving for six months and fined £300.