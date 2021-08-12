Larne motorist detected doing 106mph banned from driving for six months
A Larne man has pleaded guilty to speeding at 106mph in a 70mph zone just over two weeks after being caught doing 90mph in a 70 at Rathbeg on the M2 near Antrim.
Craig McCaughey (30), of Mounthill Manor, committed speeding offences on June 16, 2020, and on July 2, last year.
A defence lawyer said the offences happened during a period when the defendant had “gone off the rails” but he is now in full-time employment.
There was also a driving licence offence.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (August 10), the defendant was banned from driving for six months and fined £300.
Two days later (Thursday, August 12), McCaughey was given a three months disqualification and fined £60 for doing 50mph in a 40mph zone at the town’s Harbour Highway. The latest ban relating to an incident in January this year was handed down at Ballymena Magistrates Court.