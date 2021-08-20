Larne motorist caught without insurance for sixth time
A Larne man who had gone to buy a second-hand Renault Clio for his stepson to learn to drive was caught using the vehicle without insurance at Ferris Avenue in the town on May 17 this year.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 12:31 pm
Anthony Martin Glynn (41), of Wellington Green, thought he was insured for the vehicle, defence solicitor Sara Edge told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 19).
The court heard the defendant had five previous no insurance offences over the years.
Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne handed down six penalty points and a £200 fine and said: “He should have known better. He has been down this path before but he has had a significant gap in offending”.