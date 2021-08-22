Larne motorist banned for five years
A Larne motorist, who was already banned from the roads, was over the drink limit when he collided with another vehicle in the town.
Jonathan Arthur Haveron (55), of Inver Heights, had offences detected on June 12 this year, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday (August 19).
A prosecutor said following the collision the defendant had “walked away from the scene” but returned a short time later.
Haveron had an alcohol in breath reading of 83 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres - the legal limit is 35.
Defence solicitor Liam McKendry said the defendant had paid £1,600 to repair the other vehicle.
The lawyer said Haveron may not have “covered himself in glory” by leaving but he had returned.
The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for two years; was banned from driving for five years and fined £400.