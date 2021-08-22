Larne motorist banned for five years

A Larne motorist, who was already banned from the roads, was over the drink limit when he collided with another vehicle in the town.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 8:22 am

Jonathan Arthur Haveron (55), of Inver Heights, had offences detected on June 12 this year, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday (August 19).

A prosecutor said following the collision the defendant had “walked away from the scene” but returned a short time later.

Haveron had an alcohol in breath reading of 83 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres - the legal limit is 35.

Defence solicitor Liam McKendry said the defendant had paid £1,600 to repair the other vehicle.

The lawyer said Haveron may not have “covered himself in glory” by leaving but he had returned.

The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for two years; was banned from driving for five years and fined £400.