Larne motorist banned for five years

Jonathan Arthur Haveron (55), of Inver Heights, had offences detected on June 12 this year, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday (August 19).

A prosecutor said following the collision the defendant had “walked away from the scene” but returned a short time later.

Haveron had an alcohol in breath reading of 83 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres - the legal limit is 35.

Defence solicitor Liam McKendry said the defendant had paid £1,600 to repair the other vehicle.

The lawyer said Haveron may not have “covered himself in glory” by leaving but he had returned.