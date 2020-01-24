Larne motorist banned for drink driving tells judge ‘I love my car’

A 68-year-old motorist caught two and a half times the drink drive limit on the evening of Saturday December 28 last year told a judge who banned her from the road for 16 months: “I love my car.”

Carol Martin, of Uppertown Road, Gleno, was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court on January 23, where she pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol in her breath.

A motorist behind the defendant at Raloo Road noticed “erratic” driving and called police.

Twenty minutes later police went to the home of the last registered owner of the vehicle and found the defendant sitting in the driver seat with the engine running in a driveway.

The defendant was disorientated with glazed eyes and slurred speech and there was a strong smell of liquor. She admitted to officers she had been driving.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 96 - the legal limit is 35.

District Judge Nigel Broderick noted the defendant’s clear record and plea of guilty but he said it was a “very high reading”.

He also handed down a £300 fine.