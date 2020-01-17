Larne motorcyclist was three and a half times over drink drive limit on Christmas Eve

A motorcyclist was detected three and a half times the drink drive limit around 8pm on Christmas Eve.

Phillip McAllister (51), of Dromaine Drive in Larne, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

Ballymena Magistrates Court, on Thursday, January 16, heard the incident happened at Linn Road in Larne.

The defendant had a reading of 123 with the legal limit being 35.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he wanted a pre-sentence report as it was a “very high reading” and the defendant had previous “relevant entries” on his record.

An interim driving ban was issued ahead of sentencing in mid-February.