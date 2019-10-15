Larne man with bad motoring record was driving whilst disqualified

A man with a bad motoring record has been given a three months prison term for driving while disqualified including an incident at Cloughmills’s Loughill Road where he turned his vehicle’s lights off and reversed away from an address when security lights came on and he was followed by a person.

On the same date he was also spotted driving in the Loughill Road area where pillars were struck by his vehicle.

Jason Black (25), with an address at Glenfarne Place in Larne, committed offences on April 30, 2018.

In September last year he was also behind the wheel whilst disqualified at Cairncastle Road, Larne.

There were also insurance offences.

A defence lawyer accepted the defendant had a “particularly unenviable record”.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court Black appeared via video link from prison.

The defence lawyer said the defendant was currently serving a sentence for a number of very similar matters.

For the latest offences which included driving whilst disqualified and absence of insurance Black was given a three months jail term and banned from the roads for 18 months.