Larne man who assaulted officers claimed his drink had earlier been ‘spiked’

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Richard Alan McFaul (55), of Upper Waterloo Road, Larne, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court for sentencing on charges of assaulting a police officer and a civilian detention officer.

A prosecutor said police were called to an address in Larne at 4am on December 19 last year following a report the defendant had been acting aggressively.

He was found sitting on a living room floor “extremely intoixcated”.

Police assisted him to leave the property due to his level of intoxication and when he was placed in a PSNI vehicle he headbutted a window and punched an officer on the shoulder.

He was arrested for assault on police and when taken to Antrim Police Station he assaulted a civilian detention officer by pushing handcuffs into his face, making contact with his eyebrow.

Due to his intoxication he was taken to Antrim Area Hospital and said he had consumed Diazepam the night before.

Upon arrival at the hospital he attempted to headbutt a police officer in the PSNI vehicle and also had to be “restrained” in the Emergency Department.

McFaul had a previous record for assaulting police.

A defence barrister said the defendant said his drink had been spiked by people “with the purpose of getting him to drink along with the rest of them”.

Then, the court heard, McFaul said he had continued to drink and had taken around 25 Diazepam tablets.

It was said he has been “off alcohol” since the December incident.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a “nasty incident”.

He said courts had previously given McFaul two chances to avoid prison but the December offences were the third time he had breached a suspended sentence.

The judge said people had to understand what a suspended sentence means.

He jailed McFaul for three months for the December offences and activated a two months suspended sentence making a total jail sentence of five months.