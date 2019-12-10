Larne man was found with cocaine at his home

A defence solicitor for a man found with cocaine at his home claimed the defendant was “self medicating” after he was caused considerable distress by a message being daubed on a gable wall.

Mark Robert Boyd (49), of Doric Way in Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and admitted a charge of possessing Class A drugs.

A prosecutor said police searched the property and Boyd handed them a bag of cocaine and two more bags were then found in the property.

The defence solicitor said Boyd admitted it was cocaine which saved the police the expense of paying hundreds of pounds to get it analysed.

The defendant was fined £300.