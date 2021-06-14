Larne man was caught beside stolen copper tank and piping in Glynn

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Thomas Samways (24), of Gardenmore Place, committed the offence on February 11 last year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court from prison where he is currently serving a term with an expected release date in September.

A prosecutor said police were called in relation to an ongoing burglary and spoke to a male who identified three people who had been standing outside his property.

A number of items including a copper boiler and copper piping were found in a vehicle and trailer and Samways was located beside the vehicle.

The court heard a co-accused is due to be sentenced for burglary.

The prosecutor said a number of females were present but they were not charged with dishonesty offences.

A defence barrister said Samways was not responsible for the burglary but knew the copper was stolen.

The court heard when Samways house was searched cannabis was found growing in the property and electricity was being extracted illegally.

The court was told the cannabis offences were dealt with separately.