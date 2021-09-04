Larne man used empty beer box to set fire to sofa during incident, court told

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

James Mundell (24), of West Link, had grabbed a female by the throat and ripped her tee-shirt during the incident on November 17 last year.

Meanwhile, in June last year police were called to a “multi vehicle” road traffic collision and observed one of the drivers - Mundell - was unfit to drive. Drugs were detected in a blood sample.

A Taser and Diazepam tablets were then found and evidence of supply to “friends” was found on a phone.

On September 23 last year he had driven without due care and attention at Killyglen Road in Larne when he was observed in the middle of the road “to avoid speed bumps” and he had gone on the wrong side of the road on a mini-roundabout.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the defendant had made “significant progress”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a Probation report was “quite positive” and he said he would follow a suggestion in it to put the defendant on Probation for two years including the ‘Be Safer’ domestic violence course.