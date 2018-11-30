Larne man tried to headbutt police officers

Police were called to a disturbance at Larne’s Curran Court Hotel and when a man was arrested after being warned about his behaviour he began acting aggressively and tried to headbutt officers.

Jamie Lee Roberts (21), of Moyle Parade, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on November 29 on charges of disorderly behaviour, assaulting two police officers and resisting one of the officers in the execution of her duty.

The incident happened on October 7 this year.

No officers were hurt.

A defence lawyer said a pre-sentence report showed the defendant was remorseful and understood his behaviour was “simply unacceptable”.

The defendant was ordered to do 75 hours of unpaid work.