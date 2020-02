An 80-year-old who “wants to tour Ireland” took a camper van he was thinking of buying for a test drive but was detected in Larne without insurance or MOT.

Gerald McFaul, of Old Mill in Larne, committed offences on December 14 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told that the defendant had thought he was insured to drive the vehicle.

The defence solicitor in the case was Kevin MacAllister.

The defendant was given six penalty points and fined £250