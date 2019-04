A Larne man has admitted possessing an offensive weapon - a crossbow - in a public place.

John Masterson (39), of Curran Road, also pleaded guilty to stealing a crossbow and three arrows worth £40 from a ‘fish tackle shop’ on the same date - March 14 this year.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on April 25 which heard the defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence. The case was adjourned to May 23.