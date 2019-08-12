Larne man sentenced for wasting police time

A solicitor for a Larne man who wasted police time by making a false report to a call handler says the defendant is now aware of just how “over-stretched” and “under-resourced” the emergency services are.

Lawyer Sara Edge was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where Robert James Martin Osborough (50), of Greenland Parade, was given a six months prison term, suspended for a year.

The defendant was being sentenced for wasting police time and improper use of communications relating to May this year and also improperly using communications in March this year.

Ms Edge said the defendant had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the offences and was “extremely remorseful”.