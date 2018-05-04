Larne man’s guilty plea over £1k Masonic Centre burglary

A Larne man has pleaded guilty to breaking into the town’s Masonic Centre and stealing over £1,000 in cash during Christmas holidays.

Ryan Robert Connor (36), whose address was given as Mill House, Priory Gardens, admitted two counts of burglary at the Masonic Centre on December 26 and December 27, 2016, relating to the theft of cash of £110 and £1,075.

He also pleaded guilty to going equipped for burglary in that ‘not being at your place of abode had with you an article namely a a screwdriver, a torch, a black balaclava, a beanie hat, black rubber gloves, a crowbar, steel wrench, pair of green gloves and a pair of white gloves for use in the course of or in connection with any burglary theft or cheat’.

Connor also admitted a charge of burglary of the premises with intent to steal.

Charges of causing criminal damage to flood lights, a fire door, padlock and gaming machine were withdrawn.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from Maghaberry Prison and sentencing was adjourned to June.

The court heard Connor is due to be sentenced at the Crown Court next month in connection with another matter - a robbery.