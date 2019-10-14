Larne man rode friend’s motorbike without a helmet

Police spotted a man who “rarely comes out” of the house driving a friend’s motorbike and he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Aaron Sterritt (19), of Fairway in Larne, was detected at Fairway on August 15 this year, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the defendant had “very complex autism and mental health problems”.

He added: “He is a complex individual, he secludes himself within the home and he rarely comes out.”

On the date in question, however, he was on a friend’s motorbike.

Guilty pleas were entered to charges of failing to wear protective headgear; absence of insurance, MOT, driving licence and L plates.

The defendant was banned from the road for a month and fined £375.