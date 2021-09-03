Larne man receives prison term for harassment of an on-off partner

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Stuart Grady (58), of Ballycraigy Ring, admitted a charge of harassment in relation to August 15 this year.

The offence happened just three days after the defendant had been given a suspended jail sentence for harassment for bombarding her with 123 phone calls over a 36-hour period starting on July 12 this year.

Defence lawyer Ben Thompson said “on the spectrum of harassment” the three calls featured at the very bottom end of the scale.

In connection with the previous August 12 court case he said a defence solicitor had been able to provide a “series of love letters” the complainant had sent to Grady whilst he was in custody which “invited contact”.

Mr Thompson said the defendant’s chronic addiction to alcohol and “a real personal weakness as far as this relationship is concerned” caused him to breach the suspended sentence so soon.

He said Grady is sorry and knows he put himself in a difficult position with the court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant, who appeared via a video link from Maghaberry Prison: “The courts sadly are losing patience with you and this lady. It is a toxic relationship”.

He said despite the efforts of the courts to try and persuade Grady to stay away from the woman he didn’t seem to be getting the message.

The judge sentenced Grady to one month in jail for the new offence and activated the suspended three months term to make a total of four months.