Larne man pleads guilty to stealing white goods at recycling centre

A man was caught stealing three washing machines which had been bundled over fence at a recycling centre.

Terence McCloskey (47), with an address at Latharna House in Larne, was detected at Glenarm Recycling Centre.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday he pleaded guilty to stealing white goods to the value of £30.

A prosecutor said the goods were recovered from the other side of a 10-foot high fence at the recycling centre last November.

A member of staff had spotted two males who removed the washing machines before they left in a vehicle towing a trailer without the machines. The employee took a photo of the vehicle.

A defence solicitor said there had been a house fire in which the defendant had lost a lot of his personal possessions and he was seeking to get a part for a washing machine.

He said the duo had been disturbed and the machines had not been taken away from the scene. The other male was not before the court.

Sentencing was adjourned until the end of June for a pre-sentence report on McCloskey.