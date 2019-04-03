Larne man jailed after ‘serious’ street fight

A Larne man who was involved in a “serious” street fight after a house party was jailed yesterday for a total of 19 months.

Neil Joseph Maskey (21), of Curran Road, had previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of affray.

But Belfast Crown Court heard that he absconded before he was sentenced in January this year and was arrested last week on foot of a bench warrant.

At the January hearing, co-accused Patrick John Deeney was handed a three-year sentence for stabbing a man four times outside a block of flats in north Belfast following a fist-fight.

The victim was stabbed three times in the body and once in the head by Deeney, who had 40 previous convictions.

The stabbed man’s girlfriend, who was 17 at the time, was also assaulted by Deeney (21), of Antrim Road, Belfast, who pulled her to the ground by the hair.

The stabbing occurred outside flats in the Queen Victoria Gardens area of Belfast on Saturday, March 4, 2017. A party was being held in one of the flats, and when the occupant asked the revellers to keep the noise down, some of them left the party and stood in the stairwell.

An argument then erupted, with Deeney and Maskey becoming involved in a fight. Deeney left the scene briefly, but returned and said “come and fight me again”. Punches were thrown, then the injured party felt an “incredible pain” to his right side. He put his hand up his top, found it was covered in blood, then felt a bang from behind on his head.

The court heard he managed to go home but collapsed. His mother called an ambulance and he was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, where he was treated for four stab wounds. The young victim sustained a punctured lung and required staples for the head wound.

Following the stabbing, Deeney returned to the party in the flat where he changed his clothes. He was arrested walking from the rear of the flats, and a blood-stained knife was later recovered from the flat.

Prosecution lawyer Philip Henry told the court that during the street fight, Maskey was in breach of three suspended sentences.

He said the defendant, who took no part in the stabbing, has 21 previous convictions on his criminal record which included offences of dishonesty and one for assault.

Defence barrister Kelly Doherty urged Judge Geoffrey Miller QC not to activate the suspended sentences on Maskey’s record.

She said he could adopt the same approach as Judge Patricia Smyth who did not put into operation a suspended sentence Deeney faced.

Judge Miller said Maskey had pleaded guilty to affray having involved himself in a “serious incident which involved violence in a public street”.

The judge told him it was his “policy” to activate suspended sentences, adding: “This will allow you to wipe the slate clean.”

Maskey was sentenced to nine months in jail for affray with a consecutive 10 month sentence imposed for breaching two suspended sentences. With almost 10 months previously spent on remand for the street fight, Maskey will soon be freed.