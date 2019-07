A man is accused of disorderly behaviour at a Tesco Express at Larne’s Main Street.

Samuel Heffron (21), of Latharna House, is also accused of assault on the same date - June 26. On the same date he is also accused of causing criminal damage to a police cell in Antrim.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on July 25, the case was adjourned to August 1. The defendant was given £500 bail and is to have no contact with the alleged injured party and is not to enter the Tesco Express.