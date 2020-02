A motorist detected without insurance for an Audi A3 after being stopped at a police vehicle checkpoint at Moorfields Road, Ballymena, last August has been banned from driving for three months and fined £200.

James Dempsey (30), of Regents Park, Larne, had the case mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 6, where a defence solicitor said there had been a policy in place a few days beforehand.