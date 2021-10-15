Larne man is accused of driving whilst banned
A Larne man is accused of driving whilst disqualified at the town’s Belfast Road.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 3:00 pm
James Frank Dempsey (31), of Walnut Avenue, is also charged with using a vehicle without insurance on the same date - May 13 this year.
He is further charged with contravening a 30mph speed limit and failing to give information ‘which might lead to the identification of the driver’ in relation to May 27 last year.
The defence solicitor at Ballymena Magistrates Court was Andrew Kinney and the cases were adjourned to October 28.