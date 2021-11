Public warned after rise in fake bank app scams

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, where Neil Moore was the defence barrister, it was adjourned to December 16.

Mark McConnell (41), of Allenbrook Mews, is charged in relation to October 28 this year.