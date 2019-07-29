Larne man in ‘dire straits’ stole recycling centre goods, court told

A man caught stealing TVs and washing machines from recycling centres in Larne and Glenarm was ‘furnishing’ his home as he had no money following a fire in which he lost his personal possessions.

Terence McCloskey (47), of Latharna House, admitted theft charges and at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 25, he was given a four months jail term, suspended for a year.

A previous court heard the defendant was caught stealing washing machines which had been bundled over a ten foot high fence at Glenarm Recycling Centre last November.

A prosecutor said the goods were recovered from the other side of the fence at the recycling centre.

A member of staff had spotted two males who removed the washing machines before they left in a vehicle towing a trailer without the machines.

The employee took a photo of the vehicle.

At 1.30am on April 13 this year police saw the defendant walking from a recycling centre in Larne carrying two TVs.

Defence solicitor Sara Edge said McCloskey had “fallen on hard times” following a fire at his home which meant he was left with no personal possessions and no way to refurbish a new home.

He had been in “dire straits,” the solicitor added.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “You have to understand that you can’t be going into the recycling centre and taking goods”.