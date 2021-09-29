Larne man had driven dangerously on the Coast Road
A Larne man has admitted driving dangerously on the Coast Road near the town.
Damien Mellon (22), of Fanad Drive, committed the offence on April 11 this year.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, defence solicitor Sara Edge said it happened on a “very narrow, windy, stretch of coastal road between Larne and Carnlough”.
The court heard the defendant had a record.
The case was adjourned to October 26 for a pre-sentence report and District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would like to see dashcam footage.