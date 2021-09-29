Larne man had driven dangerously on the Coast Road

A Larne man has admitted driving dangerously on the Coast Road near the town.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 1:00 pm

Damien Mellon (22), of Fanad Drive, committed the offence on April 11 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, defence solicitor Sara Edge said it happened on a “very narrow, windy, stretch of coastal road between Larne and Carnlough”.

The court heard the defendant had a record.

The case was adjourned to October 26 for a pre-sentence report and District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would like to see dashcam footage.