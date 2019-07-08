Larne man given suspended jail term over drugs charges

A Larne man who made offers to supply cocaine on dates including the 12th of July has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Paul Joseph Maxwell (47), with an address listed as Old Glenarm Road, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for sentencing for three charges of offering to supply Class A drugs. The charge sheet shows the offences related to dates on July 12 as well as June 24 and July 22 in 2015.

A prosecutor said as part of a pre-planned operation searches were carried out in the Larne area and a mobile phone belonging to the defendant came to police attention.

No drugs or drugs paraphernalia were found relating to Maxwell but text messages showed the defendant offering to supply cocaine.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the discovery came following an “unrelated investigation that had an effect in Northern Ireland and England”.

The lawyer said the defendant’s phone showed “text traffic” to what appeared to be friends of Maxwell’s and the defendant made “full and frank admissions” to police.

The defence barrister said Maxwell was “bipolar”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said at “first flush” the offences deserved a custodial sentence but he said it was significant that it took the case several years to come to court and the defendant had not re-offended during that period.

He handed down a three-month sentence, suspended for a year.