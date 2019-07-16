Larne man given suspended jail term for shop theft

A man who stole items, including dog food, was given a three months jail sentence, suspended for a year, at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 11.

Andrew Garfield Osborough (48), of Greenway in Larne, took food worth £5.16 from one outlet and food worth £2.90 from another on September 12 last year.

On October 31 last year he stole Coca Cola and dog food with a combined value of £18.07.

Defence solicitor Sara Edge said the defendant’s life had been “peppered with difficulties” but things were now improving.