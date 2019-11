A 21-year-old man, who Ballymena Magistrates Court heard had been addicted to cannabis since the age of “13 or 14”, was caught with the drug on March 16 this year.

Tony McRandle, of Mill Brae in Larne, was given a two months jail term, suspended for a year, at court on Thursday.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant he could not keep taking drugs “without consequences”.