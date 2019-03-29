Larne man given suspended jail term after breach of order

A Larne man who admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and Ecstasy, and had claimed it was only to friends, has breached a Combination Order he was given for the offences.

Previously a court heard police stopped Joseph Creighton (32), whose address was given as Ballycraigy Ring, driving in Larne and found a small bag of cocaine and one ‘E’ tab.

There was £280 under an arm rest and £250 in a wallet.

Police then searched his home and found scales and small ‘deal bags’.

A prosecutor said text messages on the defendant’s phone indicated “drug dealing”.

Defence barrister Ben Thompson told the previous hearing that courts viewed the drugs culture as “pernicious” but Creighton had shown some “quite positive change”.

The lawyer said his client told police: ‘I do supply this but only to friends and only when they ask’.

Mr Thompson said it was a case of somebody asking the defendant for drugs and he had said yes.

At court last year District Judge Nigel Broderick said such cases would normally attract a custodial term but he took into account a limited record and a guilty plea as he ordered Creighton to do 100 hours of Community Service and also placed him on Probation for a year.

Back at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 28, it was heard the defendant had breached the Combination Order by failing to notify a change of address.

The order was revoked and replaced with a four months prison term, suspended for 18 months.