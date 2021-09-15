Larne man given jail term for assaulting his then partner

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Justin Wright (26), with an address listed as Lindara Park, had previously contested a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm but was convicted.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police attended an address in the Larne area and found a “small pool of blood”.

The victim had a “large cut” on her head and told police Wright pushed her out the front door causing her to fall and hit her head on the ground.

She attended hospital for injuries which included a cut to the rear of her head and bruising to the side of her face and nose.

Wright was interviewed and denied assault.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said Wright continued to maintain his innocence with the defendant claiming the woman had fallen.

Meanwhile, Wright - with an address on another charge sheet as Castlemara Drive in Carrickfergus - was caught with cannabis on February 18 this year.

The prosecutor said on that date Wright had contacted police to say there were “individuals outside his property”.

Officers found he was “highly agitated” and police then saw cannabis inside the address.

Wright said he had paid £10 for the drugs, the prosecutor added.

Mr Moore said there was a “theme of drug misuse” regarding Wright’s criminal record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick jailed the defendant for six months on the new matters and activated a suspended sentence, making a total of eleven months in prison.

He said courts take a “dim view” of domestic violence and it had been a “serious case”.

The judge said a Victim Impact Statement showed the woman had been “traumatised” both physically and emotionally.

A two year Restraining Order was also put in place and the defendant was fined £100 for possessing cannabis.

Wright had bail in the sum of £500 fixed for appeal.