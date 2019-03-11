Larne man found to be over the limit after collision

A man who thought he was okay to drive his car at noon on a Sunday to go to dinner at his sister’s house after being out the night before was detected over the limit following a report of a collision.

Colin William Cash (37), of Ferris Avenue in Larne, committed the offence at Bank Road in the town on January 28, 2018.

He pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in blood.

He had a reading of 111 with the legal limit being 80, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on March 7.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.