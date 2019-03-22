Larne man fled the scene after vehicle collision

A Larne man driving a car which came round a corner at speed on the wrong side of a road before crashing into another vehicle then fled the scene.

Mark Murphy (22), of Glebeville Gardens, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for sentencing in relation to charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop, remain and report an accident at Browndod Road on June 11, 2017.

Ordering the defendant to do 100 hours of unpaid work and banning him from the road for a year, Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said thankfully there were no serious injuries.