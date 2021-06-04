Larne man fined after midnight police patrol sniffs out cannabis in Glenarm
A midnight police patrol of a car park in the Feystown Road area near Glenarm sniffed out cannabis.
Jonathan McCloskey (28), of Cairngorm Walk in Larne, admitted possessing the Class B drug in relation to February 13 this year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police saw a vehicle parked in a car park and as they approached they could smell cannabis.
The occupants were spoken to and the defendant handed a “tissue containing cannabis” to police.
A defence solicitor said the defendant is attending Community Addictions.
The defendant was fined £150.