Larne man fined after midnight police patrol sniffs out cannabis in Glenarm

Jonathan McCloskey (28), of Cairngorm Walk in Larne, admitted possessing the Class B drug in relation to February 13 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police saw a vehicle parked in a car park and as they approached they could smell cannabis.

The occupants were spoken to and the defendant handed a “tissue containing cannabis” to police.

A defence solicitor said the defendant is attending Community Addictions.