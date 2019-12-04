Larne man feared Community Service due to ‘paramilitary’ names on rota, court told

A court heard a Larne man claimed he feared doing Community Service because he spotted the names of “paramilitaries” on a rota.

When a defence lawyer suggested the defendant could perhaps instead do his unpaid work in the Carrickfergus area, District Judge Peter King replied: “I think if he wants to avoid paramilitaries he would have go a bit further than that.”

John Magill (46), of Albert Street in Larne, appeared before Coleraine Magistrates Court in connection with breaching Community Service which he had been given for an assault and breaching a Non-Molestation Order.

The defence lawyer said the original incident was domestic related and the defendant now has a new partner and there have been no further issues.

Judge King didn’t think there was any realistic timescale of the Community Service being completed.

The judge said he took “with a pinch of salt” the failure to complete Community Service and said had Magill’s “fears been communicated to the Probation Service” he suspected they could have facilitated him.

The judge revoked the Community Service Order and replaced it with a six months prison term, suspended for one year.