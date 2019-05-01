Larne man facing terror-related charges has case adjourned to June

Prosecutors have now received a full file from police in connection with a Larne man who faces terror-related charges, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday, April 25.

Niall Lehd (30), with an address given as Seahill Road, faces three charges including preparation of terrorist acts; possessing explosives with intent to endanger life and having documents likely to be of use in terrorism.

The defendant appeared in the dock on Thursday as a prosecutor said the full file in the case is now with the PPS.

The prosecutor asked for a lengthy adjournment citing the size of the file. The case was adjourned to a date in June.

The allegations are connected to the discovery of weapons in areas near Larne.