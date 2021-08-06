Larne man facing disorderly behaviour allegation

A man is accused of being disorderly in the Curran Road area of Larne on June 22 this year.

Terence McCloskey (49), of Latharna House, is also accused of causing criminal damage to the front door electronic door handle at the Simon Community; assaulting a police officer and resisting another police officer in the execution of his duty.

He is also alleged to have stolen a mobile phone and been been in possession of cannabis.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court it was adjourned to August 19.