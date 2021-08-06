Larne man facing disorderly behaviour allegation
A man is accused of being disorderly in the Curran Road area of Larne on June 22 this year.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 3:08 pm
Terence McCloskey (49), of Latharna House, is also accused of causing criminal damage to the front door electronic door handle at the Simon Community; assaulting a police officer and resisting another police officer in the execution of his duty.
He is also alleged to have stolen a mobile phone and been been in possession of cannabis.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court it was adjourned to August 19.