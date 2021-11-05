Larne man facing charge of ‘attempted sexual communication’ with a child
A Larne man is accused of an ‘attempted sexual communication’ with a child.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 2:00 pm
Robert John Hogg (65), of Greenland Crescent, is charged in relation to July 8, 2020.
A police officer told Ballymena Magistrates Court she believed she could connect the defendant to the charge.
A prosecutor said her department have yet to receive a full file from police.
No further details were given to the court, where the defence barrister was Neil Moore, and the case was adjourned to December 16.