Larne man facing assault charges

A man has been charged with assaulting two people and setting a dog on one of them, causing her injury.

Gary George McReynolds (35), whose address was given as Glynn Road in Larne, is alleged to have committed offences on September 7.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where a police officer said he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

A defence solicitor said all three charges were to be contested. No further details were given to the court.

The defendant was given £500 bail and is to have no contact with the two people and is not to enter the Islandmagee Road area of Whitehead.

The case was adjourned to October 17 to fix a date for a contest.