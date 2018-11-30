Larne man facing allegation of having indecent image of a child

A Larne man accused of possessing an indecent photograph of a child appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Phillip James Cecil Craig (37), of Bryan Street, is alleged to have committed the offence on November 14, 2017.

It was his first appearance in court in connection with the allegation and a police officer believed he could connect him to the charge.

A defence lawyer said he had no questions for the police officer. The lawyer said it was a ‘first appearance’ in the case and he believed the prosecution would require an amount of time.

District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned the case to January and released the accused on £500 bail with a condition that he is to have no contact with children unless with the prior approval of the PSNI or social services.

A second bail condition is that the defendant must not access any social media, ‘dating sites’ or any online messaging services.