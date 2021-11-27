Larne man faces ‘pellet gun’ charges
A Larne man is charged with making a threat to kill and possessing a ‘pellet gun’ with intent to cause fear of violence.
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 10:00 am
Gerald Samuel McFaul (45), of Blackthorn Rise, is also accused of possessing a ‘pellet gun’ in ‘suspicious circumstances’ on October 31 this year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court a forensic report has been sought in relation to the ‘firearm’.
The case was adjourned to January 13 next year.